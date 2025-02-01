With the amount of people using online dating services, predators have found a new way to hunt and scam people out of their hard earned money.

The way that many people are dating in 2025 is a lot different than the more traditional ways that we're used to from years past. While there are still some who want to go out and meet people the "old fashioned" way, online dating ahs made it a lot easier for people to make a quick connection and then see where it goes.

Of course not all online dating goes how it should. There are plenty of people out there having bad experiences. With nearly over 3.5 million New Yorkers on dating apps and services, some are now being targeted by potential predators to scam them.

In June of 2024 the New York Attorney General issued a warning to the people of New York State to be aware of these scams that are prevalent on dating apps and social media.

In that warning the AG stated,

Sophisticated fraudsters are increasingly using dating apps and social media to trick users into bogus investment schemes. The personal and sometimes romantic nature of these scams can often leave their victims feeling ashamed and isolated. New Yorkers who fall victim to these frauds should know they are not alone.

These scams are known as "pig butchering" because the scammers will "fatten the victims up" by building up a trusting and loving relationship before draining them of their hard earned money.

Most recently a woman in France was targeted by someone who had convinced her through the use of AI that she was dating actor Brad Pitt.

In this case it cost the woman $850,000. She believed that she was talking to an sick Brad Pitt. She had been convinced that this truly was Brad, and even left her husband in order to pursue this online relationship. He tricked her into sending her thousands of dollars because his money was tied up in his divorce from Angelina Joli.

New York's attorney general says you can take many steps to avoid being part of one of these scams. Never wire money, and make sure to research the photos that people send you to be sure you're talking to who they say you are.

With Valentine's Day coming up, just be careful to avoid being love bombed by one of these sophisticated cyber criminals.