Man arrested after employees at a local Stewart's Shops reported, what they suspected was counterfeit money used by a customer. Here's what happened.

Depending on the severity of the crime, the penalties for counterfeiting money in New York State can range from a misdemeanor to a felony. Once convicted the suspect could serve between one-year jai or up to 15 years in prison.

On Friday November 14th, at approximately 8:30am, New York State Troopers responded to Stewart’s Shops on Route 9 in the town of Plattsburgh for a report of an individual attempting to use counterfeit U.S. currency.

An investigation determined that 36-year-old Malcolm J. Milton of Plattsburgh had possessed counterfeit $100 bills. He used one of the bills to purchase items and received legitimate currency as change. Milton later attempted a second purchase using another counterfeit bill; however, the cashier utilized a counterfeit detection pen and determined the bill was fraudulent, and declined the transaction.

Milton was observed leaving the store as Troopers attempted to detain him for questioning. He fled on foot and failed to comply. Troopers deployed a Taser, which was ineffective due to Milton’s jacket. Troopers ultimately apprehended and arrested him.

Milton was arrested for two counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th, and Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd.

Prevail Bank suggests checking for raised printing, look for blurry borders and printing, and checking the watermark are good ways to see if you have possession of a counterfeit bill.

