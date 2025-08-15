Beware of counterfeit money being passed around the Capital Region of New York. Fake money was recently discovered at a popular tourist attraction. Could you be next? Would you even know if you were in possession of counterfeit money?

On Friday August 1st, according to a post of the Howe Caverns Facebook page, a fake $20 bill was passed from a customer on to one of the Howe Cavern guides as a tip. As it turns out this wasn't a tip at all. If you end up with a counterfeit note, you will lose that money. It is illegal to knowingly pass counterfeit currency.

Howe Caverns, in Schoharie County, is the 2nd most popular natural attraction in New York State behind Niagara Falls. Nearly 200,000 guests visit the limestone cave annually. Imagine if each of them passed counterfeit money.

If all 200,000 passed a fake $20 it would total $4 million in losses to the business



If 100,000 passed a fake $20 it would total $2 million in losses to the business



If 10% passed a fake $20 it would total $400,000 in losses to the business



If only 2% passed a fake $20 it would total $40,000 in losses to the business

Counterfeit money isn't just passed at tourist attractions. Fake money is passed at big box stores, malls, restaurants and even your neighborhood tag sales. How would you even know if the money if fake?

The Federal Reserve provides a 3-step approach to authenticate the cash.

Feel the cash. The bill should feel slightly rough in texture. Tilt the note. The ink in the numbers in the lower right corner should change when you tilt. Check it with light to see the color of the security thread. It should glow in the light.

