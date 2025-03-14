Could Jim Morrison Still Be Alive and Living In Syracuse? A New Documentary Investigates

Jim Morrison was the enigmatic poet and front man for the psychedelic rock band The Doors who, on occasion, performed with reckless abandon on stage. The Lizard King, as he named himself, was a true rock icon that left us too soon, or did he?

On July 3, 1971, the world received news that James Douglas Morrison was found dead in a bath tub in Paris. Almost instantly his death has been shrouded in mystery and speculation. Many believe he did not die and is living a simple life in France. Others believe Jim Morrison is alive and living in Syracuse, New York.

There is a new documentary series on Apple TV called 'Before the End: Searching for Jim Morrison'. Independent filmmaker, Jeff Finn follows his lifetime search for Jim Morrison which brings him to Syracuse and a maintenance man named Frank. Could Frank be Jim Morrison?

According to the Daily Mail, Jeff Finn found a man (Frank) that he believes is Jim Morrison. Why? Frank allegedly has a tiny scar on his nose where Morrison had a mole, Morrison had blue eyes and Frank's eyes are brown but appear to be covered with contact lenses. But wait, there's more.

Syracuse Frank's Facebook page displayed a picture taken in 2013 of Frank with John Densmore, original drummer for The Doors. A closer look at Frank's Facebook friends revealed that he and Morrison shared several people as "friends".

Filmmaker Jeff Finn believes that Jim Morrison assumed the identity of a Syracuse man with the same first, middle and last name as our Frank in this series. That Frank died in 2015. Finn's investigation also suggests that Morrison's social security account is still active in New York State.

Is Jim Morrison alive, living as Frank in Syracuse? That's for others to decide. I'll leave you with this lyric from The Doors song "Five to One" - "No on here gets out alive" - Jim Morrison.

Watch this video of Jim Morrison goofing around on piano backstage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in 1968.

