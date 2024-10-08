Coming Soon! See Which Restaurant Will Be Replacing Denny’s In Latham, New York

The Denny's restaurant chain started as Denny's Coffee Shop in 1961. By the 1980's the All-America 24-hour home to the Grand Slam Breakfast had grown to more than 1,000 locations and could be found in all 50 States. In 2024 Newsweek reported that Denny's has been closing locations due to rising costs.

In April of 2023 the Denny's located on Wolf Road in Albany, New York closed for good. Now the building that was once home to Denny's, on Troy Schenectady Road in Latham, NY, is about to open as a new restaurant. Here's what we know.

The 4,550 square foot building located at 697 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham has been going through a renovation and remodel. Not to reopen as Denny's but as the latest Mexican restaurant option for the capital Region.

According to the huge sign outside the building, located right next to the Sonic restaurant on Troy Schenectady Road, a restaurant by the name of Don Juan's Cantina will be opening soon.

518 News, Denny's locations near Albany New York, Don Juan's Cantina, Lathan New York Karolyi - Townsquare Media loading...

You can still see hint's of the Denny's that once occupied this location, mainly the shape of the sign above the main entrance. As you can see, from the sneak-peek pictures below, the interior has classic Mexican tile work and pieces of art throughout the dining area.

It appears that Don Juan's will offer table and booth seating in the dining area. It looks as though there is a bar area in the restaurant as well.

518 News, Denny's locations near Albany New York, Don Juan's Cantina, Lathan New York Karolyi - Townsquare Media loading...

No specific grand opening date has been published as of yet. Check back for updates.

