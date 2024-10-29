City of Albany, NY Cashes In On Residents With Over 12,000 Speeding Tickets Issued

The new automated school zone ticket system is in full affect and the City of Albany issued over 12,000 tickets in two weeks.

If you're one of those people who think they can get away with speeding through a school zone you'll have to think again in the City of Albany. The new speed cameras set up to catch those going over the 20mph limit in school zones are active and the city is really raking in the money.

According to the latest results, the city issued 12,895 speeding tickets between October 7th and October 21st. The fine for speeding the the school zone is $50, but think about how much that adds up with that many tickets.

If all the drivers pay the $50 that would be well over half a million dollars generated by those violations. Not all the money goes directly to the city, but the Mayor does have a $6 million speeding ticket budget set for 2025. In order to be fined you have to be going 10mph over the 20mph school zone limit.

As of right now only eight of the 20 planned speed camera locations are active and they still managed to get nearly 13,000 tickets issued. When that is more than double the city is looking at making a fortune off people with a lead foot going through these school zones.

If you didn't know, these school zones are 20mph 7am-6pm on school days. Just make sure you're paying attention while you are driving. Many of those spots go from 30mph to 20mph very quickly, particularly Western Ave near Eagle Point Elementary, where they nabbed the most drivers that were not obeying the speed limit.

While I do think that the City of Albany has other problems it needs to address, it is a little concerning that many people were not going the speed limit in a school zone.