Caught Speeding In New York State? This Is Why You Might Have To Pay Double

Tens of millions of drivers get pulled over for alleged traffic violations each year. That's a lot of people getting stopped for speeding, failing to stop, improper lane change, faulty headlight or inability to maintain your lane, as examples. Then comes the dreaded traffic ticket, points on your license and the fines.

Did you know that a ticket for speeding in New York State could cost you more than the violation fine? You could pay nearly twice the fine amount in surcharges. Here's an example.

If you are issued a speeding ticket in New York State you can expect to pay a fine for the infraction. According to the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, you could pay between $90 and $600 for the first offense, depending how fast you were traveling. You will also have to pay a surcharge.

Traffictickets.com reports, New York State automatically imposes an $88 or $93 surcharge (depending on whether the driver was in a city or a town/village) in addition to the fine for the speeding ticket. Take a look at this recent speeding violation in East Greenbush, NY.

An additional fee, a $93 surcharge? What is that money used for? Ticket Help explains that your surcharge will generally be applied to crime victim assistance funds, funds that pay for court-appointed attorneys such as public defenders, and the state’s general fund.

Yes, that is a tough hit financially on top of the original fine. Not to mention the potential rise in your insurance premium. Bottom line is slow down. If you don't get the ticket, you don't have a fine or a surcharge.

