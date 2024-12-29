Caught in the Act: Accused of Illegal Dumping on New York Federal Land, Suspect Says ‘It’s Not Too Much’

I get upset when I see fast food wrappers along the side of the road or the occasional beer can tossed into the hedges for someone else to clean up. Heck I don't even like to see someone flick their cigarette butt out the car window. This is nothing compared to these illegal dumping cases in New York recently.

Here are 2 cases of illegal dumping, one in Putnam County and one in Queens County. In both cases it is alleged that the suspects purposely emptied debris into nature. In the Queens County case the suspect stated "it's not too much".

Get our free mobile app

CASE #1 - On Friday November 29th, according to a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) press release, officers observed solid waste discarded along the side of the road in Brewster, NY. Who would do this and how will they find the suspects?

During the DEC investigation, officers found a piece of mail with a name and address from Bedford, NY. This lead them to a contractor and his son where the son admitted to the illegal dump. Officers issued the pair a ticket and supervised the cleanup.

518 news, illegal dumping in New York, Putnam County, Brewster New York dec.ny.gov loading...

CASE #2 - On Tuesday December 3rd, DEC officers spotted a black SUV parked in a wooded area of Queens County known for illegal dumping. Upon a closer look officers caught an individual in the act of illegal dumping which lead them to block the SUV with their police cruiser.

When officers approached the scene, the suspect admitted to dumping cement demolition debris stating "it's not too much". Not only was this suspect conducting an illegal dump he was doing so at a Federal Wildlife Refuge. Officers proceeded to issue the suspect a ticket for the unlawful dumping of solid waste and additional federal charges. The man's vehicle was also towed.

In Memoriam: Country Stars Who Died in 2024 Take a moment to remember the country artists, songwriters and industry members who died in 2024. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak

50 Fantastic Facts About New York State From America's Smallest Town to the birthplace of the potato chip, here are 50 fun and fantastic facts about New York State. Scroll through to see how many of these you already knew. Gallery Credit: Karolyi