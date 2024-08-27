Are Capital Region Parents In Favor of a Cell Phone Ban In Schools?

As we approach the new school year many Capital Region schools have introduced cell phone bans, but are parents for or against?

In the year 2024 everyone has a phone and that includes teens. Us adults know how distracting having a phone on us at all times can be, and it must be even harder for our kids when they're in school all day long.

Think about how many times you pick your phone up while you're at work or even at home. A ban on phones in schools makes sense in theory, but some Capital Region parents have weighed in on this and make good points about why the ban might not be the best way to go.

So here is a question. If a kiddo has a learning disability and uses a phone for apps to learn how do they handle that? How does the kid not get singled out when accommodations are supposed to be private and protected under law? I don't know the answer to those questions but I wonder how that will be handled. Tough decision either way. - Silvy On one condition. Prove that the school is 100% safe. If something goes down, I want my kid (and others) to easily be able to call for help. I get the issue with them being a distraction but it's really a safety tool at time...so yes, ban them in schools that have an equal or more efficient way to call authorities, parents, etc. - Michael

Many people said that they support the ban as long as it keeps them out of the classroom, the students should be able to keep them in their back packs. Others said that if the students aren't allowed to have phones the teachers shouldn't be allowed either.

Gloversville Schools will be requiring students to put them in special lockable bags for the school day for kids students in grade 6-12.