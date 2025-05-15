The Capital Region and most of Upstate New York was just soaked in rain for the better part of a week. The result was widespread flooding, basements full of water, and a lot of excess water in places you wouldn't normally see it. Friday may have been the worst day as a coastal storm dropped inches of water after an already very wet week.

Homes that are close to water had some other troubles as that rain softened the ground around them and in one case sunk a home and part of the road it was on into the ground nearly four feet on Saturday.

The Castleton Fire Department was able to document that event vis their Facebook page and if I were in that home I would have been terrified.

Home Sinks Into Earth

The result of an inspection had the area coned off and they advised people to avoid the area. The comments section also had other incidents happening around the same day with neighboring houses experiencing other issues as well.

Sinking 3-4 four feet into the ground is no small thing, and if that area continues to see this type of change it could be a much worse scenario the next time this happens.

This all happened right before a new report came out that indicated that the sinking problem isn't an isolated incident, and that many of the larger cities in the United States are sinking into the earth more and more each year.

The Sinking Problem

What a scary situation if you happen to live in one of the areas in the red. Those cities happen to be in Texas, and are sinking at a rate of almost 1/4 inch per year. New York City is also on that list, but not sinking at the same rate as the Texas cities like Houston and Dallas.

It appears that you don't need to live along a coastline in order for this sinking situation to impact you.