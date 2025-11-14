This Capital Region hunter, with a heart condition, calls for help after attempting to drag a deer down a trail. Why was he hunting alone with a heart condition? Would you hunt alone? What would you do in this situation?

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) a licensed hunter may bring an unlicensed individual along, as long as the accompanying individuals are not participating in the big game hunt.

Get our free mobile app

On Saturday November 8th, Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a hunter with a heart condition who overexerted themselves while dragging a deer down the trail. Forest Ranger Clute and Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Newell responded.

When the DEC officers arrived, Warrensburg Fire and EMS were already with the 73-year-old from Queensbury. Ranger Clute and ECO Newell assisted first responders to get the subject to an awaiting ambulance at the trailhead.

518 News, NYSDEC, Warrensburg, New York Photo by Siska Vrijburg on Unsplash loading...

Earlier in the day on November 8th, Ray Brook Dispatch received a call about a hiker with an unstable leg injury at the intersections of Algonquin and Iroquois Mountain trails approximately six miles from the nearest trailhead.

New York State Police Aviation was conducting training at the time and Pilot Hogan responded to assist. Forest Ranger Rooney harnessed the 20-year-old from Ontario and Ranger H. Praczkajlo successfully hoisted the patient into the helicopter. Ranger Praczkajlo transferred care to Lake Placid EMS at the Lake Placid Airport. Watch the video below.

15 Chance Wild Animal Encounters In New York Take a look at these pictures of wild animals taken via smart phone, trail cam and porch cameras around New York State. We share the land with these beautiful creatures we just don't get to see them very often. Thank you to all that shared these pictures! Gallery Credit: Karolyi

List of Registered Animal Abusers in Upstate New York Here is a list of people in Upstate NY charged with animal cruelty, according to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and the Albany County Sherrif's Department Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany