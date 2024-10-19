Capital Region High School Featured On Instagram For “Weird” Baseball Field

If you've ever played baseball at Cohoes High School this may look familiar to you.

When you see something every day it is likely not going to look odd to you. When someone from the outside takes a look, however, sometimes that thing you see all the time might get roasted a little bit.

That's exactly what happened here with Cohoes High School's baseball field. It was featured on the Instagram page for Five Points Vids. It's a channel that does sports commentary with mostly humor around it. One thing they like to feature are weird or odd looking fields and stadiums from around the country.

It looks like Cohoes made the cut for this one.

Five Points has even more videos over on their YouTube Channel where they even critique all of the MLB stadiums. It's some really good stuff.

I will say this, Cohoes does have a bit of an odd shape to their field. It just kind of goes back and stops at the road. Not that it's the only one like it, but it's still a little bit weird to see from that Google satellite view. I've never been to this ball field or school but there has to be a fence there, right? You're not just going for a fly ball and heading into the road.

Many from the Capital Region ended up seeing this and felt honored to have a hometown ballpark featured on the channel.