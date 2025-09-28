British musician and comedian Jim E. Brown is at it again in Upstate New York. This time he's on the road trying offerings from Cumberland Farms, another staple gas station favorite across the Northeast. I think this one has more reach than Stewart's since Cumbys is also located in New England. Who can say no to 99 cent coffee?

Much like his Stewart's Shops video he can be seen standing outside of the gas station trying and discarding various foods. I was personally happy to him with a hot dog this time, but he didn't even try it in the video. Shameful.

Do you buy it?

Again, this is a total bit that he does when he's on tour. Jim E Brown is an interesting guy and this is totally a character. Think of him like an Andy Kaufman type. He's doing this on purpose to try and get a rise out of people. For those that get it, they're laughing along with him. For those that don't, well they're choosing to fight him with their keyboards.

I have to say, Cumberland Farms has some really great breakfast sandwich options. I've also been known to grab a "super slice" when the moment calls for it. Never been brave enough for a tornado mostly because I don't want to have problems later in the day - and I think you all know exactly what I mean.

At the end of the day, it's gas station food. Some is better than others and everyone has their favorite. Try not to be so offended by things that are subjective. Personally I'm waiting for him to get to a Buc-ee's or a Wawa and see how he feels about those spots.