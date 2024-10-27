Brace Yourself! New York Is In for Harsh and Snowy Winter, Here’s How We Know

Stop the presses and get your snow blower, plow and shovels ready! New York State is in for a harsh and snowy winter season and you can count on it! We have several talented meteorologists in the Empire State but it is unlikely to hear this on tonight's evening news. This forecast comes from an all-black Wooly Worm Caterpillar!

You know what a Wooly Worm is right? You might call them Wooly Bear Caterpillar or, as I learned from Hamilton College, Pyrrharctia isabella. These little weather forecasters typically show up in large numbers in New York State starting in October and based on what I saw yesterday there will be a lot of snow days for your kids this season.

According to the Almanac, the Wooly Worm's ability to predict Winter weather is all in how the creature looks. To me, they always look the same with their black head and tail bookending their rust colored mid section. The prediction comes in how much black or how much rust is on this years caterpillar.

If their rusty section is wide, then it will be a mild winter. The more black there is, the more severe the winter. Take a look at this picture taken October 22nd. What does this one tell us?

518 News, wooly worm weather predictions, Niskayuna New York, Schenectady New York Karolyi - Townsquare Media loading...

I have never seen an all-black Wooly Worm Caterpillar before! Enjoy the 70 degree days of October. The mounds of snow and icy cold temperatures are coming, you can count on it.

