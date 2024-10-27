Brace Yourself! New York Is In for Harsh and Snowy Winter, Here&#8217;s How We Know

Brace Yourself! New York Is In for Harsh and Snowy Winter, Here’s How We Know

Karolyi - Townsquare Media

Stop the presses and get your snow blower, plow and shovels ready! New York State is in for a harsh and snowy winter season and you can count on it! We have several talented meteorologists in the Empire State but it is unlikely to hear this on tonight's evening news. This forecast comes from an all-black Wooly Worm Caterpillar!

You know what a Wooly Worm is right? You might call them Wooly Bear Caterpillar or, as I learned from Hamilton CollegePyrrharctia isabella. These little weather forecasters typically show up in large numbers in New York State starting in October and based on what I saw yesterday there will be a lot of snow days for your kids this season.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

  

According to the Almanac, the Wooly Worm's ability to predict Winter weather is all in how the creature looks. To me, they always look the same with their black head and tail bookending their rust colored mid section. The prediction comes in how much black or how much rust is on this years caterpillar.

If their rusty section is wide, then it will be a mild winter. The more black there is, the more severe the winter. Take a look at this picture taken October 22nd. What does this one tell us?

Karolyi - Townsquare Media
loading...

I have never seen an all-black Wooly Worm Caterpillar before! Enjoy the 70 degree days of October. The mounds of snow and icy cold temperatures are coming, you can count on it.

Top 10 Snowiest Cities in America

If you love skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowmobiling and maybe even shoveling, you will love the places on this list of the Top 10 Snowiest Cities in America. For this ranking Redfin looked at populations of 75,000 or more that had the highest average seasonal snowfall. Let's dig in.

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

Can These Animals Predict Weather?

Folklore or forecast? You be the judge.

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Filed Under: 518 News
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM