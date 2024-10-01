Billions of Gallons of Water? Check Out The Biggest Reservoir In New York State

National Geographic indicates that the Jawa Dam in Jordan, built in 3,000 B.C., was the very first reservoir created. This dam, and the ones that have followed, was built to store water, create a public water supply and irrigate crops, to name a few. So, how big can a reservoir get?

When you supply water to the 20 million residents of New York State, and especially pumping water into Manhattan, your reservoir better be BIG. Let's take a look at the biggest reservoirs in New York State.

#3 - The Cannonsville Reservoir in Delaware County is the 3rd biggest reservoir in New York State. This reservoir covers 4,703 acres, is 12 miles in length and is 121 feet deep. With a capacity of 95.7 billion gallons of water, the Cannonsville Reservoir ranks as 3rd biggest in New York.

#2 - The Ashokan Reservoir in the lower Hudson Valley is the 2nd biggest reservoir in New York State. This reservoir covers 8,315 acres, over 44 miles in length and is 47 feet deep. With a capacity of 122.9 billion gallons of water, the Ashokan Reservoir ranks as the 2nd biggest in New York State.

#1 - The Pepacton Reservoir, covering the Capital Region and the Northern Catskill Mountains of New York, is the largest reservoir in New York State. This reservoir covers 5,763 acres, over 17 miles in length and is 160 feet deep. With a capacity of 140.2 billion gallons of water, the Pepacton Reservoir ranks as the biggest in New York State.

