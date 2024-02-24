Beware the Wolf Dog, So Dangerous It Is Illegal To Own In New York

Beware the Wolf Dog, So Dangerous It Is Illegal To Own In New York

Photo by Antonio Tersigni on Unsplash

There is one type of dog that is ending up on breed ban lists and is considered a dangerous dog. As a matter of fact it is illegal to own this type of dog in New York State. According to Pets On Mom, it is illegal to own this kind of dog in 11 States and restricted in 15 other States.

You are NOT ALLOWED to own a Wolf Dog in New York State. This is why.

Get our free mobile app

What is a Wolf Dog? W.O.L.F. Sanctuary explains that a Wolf Dog is a canine with domestic dog and wolf in it's DNA. It is said that the Wolf Dog is mostly a human creation as wolves don't typically mate with domestic dogs in the wild.

The Spruce Pets report that the Wolf Dog could be very loyal to it's owner and while attempting to protect you could become aggressive to other humans, pets and small children. The Wolf Dogs has been known to bite, attack and maul.

Photo by Wild Spirit on Unsplash
loading...

The Wildest indicates that there are approximately 300,000 Wolf Dogs in America, or are there? Some experts believe that the number is very difficult to tabulate accurately and some of the population is being passed off as a Wolf Dog but is not.

Why would a breeder, or anyone else, pass off a domestic dog as a Wolf Dog when it's not? Owning a Wolf Dog has become trendy and calling a German Shepherd a Wolf Dog could generate a higher selling price. If you live in New York, stay away from the Wolf Dog.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state

Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany

LOOK: Longest-living dog breeds

To find out the longest-living dog breeds, Stacker examined data from the journal Genetics and American Kennel Club's 2023 breed popularity rankings. 

Gallery Credit: Sophia June

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman

Filed Under: New York, America, New York State
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM