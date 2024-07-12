Beware! The IRS Is Alerting New Yorkers Of This Latest Scam

Three of the scariest letters in the alphabet are IRS. The Internal Revenue Service is the revenue service for the United States federal government responsible for collecting taxes. Here is one IRS situation that will have you breathe a sigh of relief.

The Internal Revenue Service is warning New Yorkers, and residents around the united States, about a scam targeting clean energy tax credits. Here's everything you need to know so that you are taken advantage of.

Earlier this month the IRS warned taxpayers not to fall victim to a new emerging scam involving buying clean energy tax credits. It appears that several tax return preparers are misrepresenting the rules claiming clean energy credits under the Inflation Reduction Act.

This is another example where scammers are trying to use the complexity of the tax law to entice people into claiming credits they’re not entitled to. Taxpayers should be wary of promoters pushing dubious credits like this and others. The IRS is watching out for this scam, and we urge people to use a reputable tax professional before claiming complex credits like clean energy. - IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel

If you feel you have been taken advantage of you may report your case to the IRS. Use Form 14242 or mail the form to:

Internal Revenue Service Lead Development Center

Stop MS5040

24000 Avila Road

Laguna Niguel, California 92677-3405

