Beware! Deadly Virus Confirmed In These Upstate New York Counties

What is Eastern Equine Encephalitis? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), EEE is a rare but extremely serious viral disease spread by mosquitoes that can affect people and horses. If infected you may experience high fever, chills, vomiting, seizures, encephalitis and coma. One third of the infected die.

In August the New York State Department of Health reported at least 3 cases of EEE found in horses in Franklin County and St. Lawrence County. This month mosquitos in Oswego County have been found with EEE. Now the spraying begins.

According to Syracuse.com, mosquitoes with EEE have been found in Oswego County and now County officials have decided to spray the Toad Harbor and Big Bay area with an insecticidal compound. Spraying will begin Thursday September 21st.

Although human cases are rare, the State Health Department takes eastern equine encephalitis virus seriously, which can have a case fatality rate of 30 percent. There is no specific treatment for eastern equine encephalitis. We encourage people living in or visiting these counties to take proactive measures such as wearing long sleeves and pants during dawn and dusk, making sure there is no standing water nearby and using repellents to avoid mosquito bites. - State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald

Here are some mosquito prevention tips;

Wear long sleeves, pants and socks.

Use insect repellent recommended for use on exposed skin.

Reduce or eliminate all standing water in yards.

Remove discarded tires and turn over containers in which water can collect.

Make sure all windows and doors have screens and are free of rips, tears or holes.

Clean vegetation and debris from the edges of ponds.

