Five Amazing Pizza Spots in Albany, NY You Need To Try

If you're looking for great pizza the City of Albany has a few great places for you that you won't regret.

For me pizza is life. I can tell a good pizza just from the smell I get going into the location. Personally I feel like the Capital Region here in Upstate New York has some pretty great offerings when it comes to grabbing a slice or a whole pie.

While Connecticut may always get all the praise we have some really great spots right here in Albany that deserve way more love than they get. Let's start supporting these local eateries before we've got nothing left but chains.

By now you know that I love in the City of Albany. Naturally I've got a lot of love for the places in it. When someone puts it down I've gotta defend the honor of my city, right? That's exactly what happened when we got this comment on a video talking about gross pizza someone found in North Carolina.

The Comment

Randy isn't wrong. We wouldn't put down anything in our area unless it was warranted. Instead of being negative, let's be positive and focus on the pizza places in Albany that we love.

In no particular order here are five great places you should try if you haven't already done so.

Spinners: 22 Picotte Dr, Albany, NY 12208

Spinners has been around for years and is an Albany staple. Not only is the pizza great, but the folks who work there are amazing as well. My kids and I go every Sunday as a tradition to grab some of our favorite pizza.

The Fountain: 283 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208

Quite possibly the most unique pizza that Albany has to offer. I promise you've never tasted anything like it. Crispy yet fluffy and so much cheese.

PizzaLab: 1112 Madison Ave, Albany, NY 12208

I just recently discovered this place, and correct me if I'm wrong, but I don't think they've been open very long. However what I've tried so far is delicious. With nearly 5 stars on Google the people who have eaten there also agree this is a must try.

Paesan's: 289 Ontario St, Albany, NY 12203

Obviously Paesan's has locations all around the Capital Region but the spot on Ontario always has and always will hold a special place in my heart. Plus, no one else is making a Brooklyn Cobb like this place.

DC's Pizza: 1182 Western Ave Ste 1, Albany, NY 12203

Honestly one of the best pepperoni slices I've had in the area. The whole pie was full of flavor. This is a spot I usually hit up when I just want a slice or two and it never misses. Right near UAlbany, this is a great location for a hungry student.