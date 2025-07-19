Casting call for the Fox television series 'Best Medicine'! Are you ready for your closeup New York? Check the details below to see if you are the what producers are looking for.

"Best Medicine" is a television series, starring Abigail Spencer, Josh Charles and Annie Potts, set to debut on Fox in 2026. The series follows a brilliant surgeon that leaves Boston to become a small-town doctor where he spent childhood summers, perhaps a Hudson Valley town.

HBG is casting background actors for the FOX series "Best Medicine", filming now through the Holidays in Upstate New York. If you are 18 years-of-age or older and would like to be a background actor, even if you have no experience at all, you can submit your information HERE.

According to a post on the Hudson Valley Film Commission Actors and Crew Facebook page, producers are especially seeking small-town types, nosy neighbors, friends, and fishing village looks with warm, interesting faces of all backgrounds and ethnicities.

Looking further into some of the types of individuals producers are looking for we see their needs are quite varied. Here are some of the questions you might be asked:

Do you own a fishing boat?

Have you ever fished for lobster?

Do you have experience handing lobsters and lobster traps?

Do you have a car? Sometimes cars are needed in filming.

Do you own a pickup truck?

Upstate New York gets a lot of attention from filmmakers, television shows and series with numerous casting calls throughout the year. This spring producers held a casting call for an upcoming Steven Spielberg movie. Many Capital Region residents have been cast in HBO's 'The Gilded Age'.

