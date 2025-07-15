Out of all the dive bars across the country, only 1 Upstate New York spot makes the list of Top 50 Dive Bars in America.

Before we celebrate the best we should define what a dive bar is. A dive bar is typically that dimly lit place where the 'locals' hang out to enjoy inexpensive drinks in a "come as you are" atmosphere. A place where the only new thing in there is the beer.

Huckberry, the one-stop men's shop, is known to be the place to find all of the coolest things guys like, including dive bars. Seems like a pretty good authority to find the Top 50 Best Dive Bars In America.

Texas has the most dive bars on this list with 5, California has 4 dive bars and New York has 4 including Sophie's Bar N.Y.C at 507 East 5th Street in Manhattan.

Before we get to the best dive bar in Upstate New York let's take a look at the other 2 New York bars that made the list. Sonny's in Brooklyn and Jimmy's Corner at 140 West 44th Street in Manhattan are also considered among the best dive bars in America.

According to Huckberry, the best dive bar in Upstate New York is the Tavern Bar at the Andes Hotel, 110 Main Street in Andes, NY.

Congratulations to all 4 New York bars that made the Top 50 Dive Bars in America list. I'll add my own recommendation if you can't get enough. Check out Snyder's Tavern.

