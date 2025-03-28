Behind the Badge: Celebrating New York’s Heroic K-9 Dunn
The New York State Police K-9 Unit was introduced in 1975. Troopers started with 3 canines trained to detect explosives in preparation for the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, NY. Over the next 50 years the unit has grown to more than 90 K-9 officers.
Today we say goodbye to one of those K-9 heroes. The New York State Police announced that Friday March 28, 2025 will be the final day of service for Trooper K-9 Dunn.
New York State Trooper K-9 Dunn served the public for the past 7 years. In that time K-9 Dunn was part of Troop K's narcotics unit as a partner to Trooper Edward E. Reiser. Here are some of their highlights:
- Hundreds of seizures of illegal firearms
- Hundreds of seizures of large quantities of narcotics
- Multiple fugitive apprehensions
- Over $10 million in narcotic-related U.S. currency recovered
New York State Trooper K-9 Dunn is named after 33-year-veteran Trooper Vincent A. Dunn. Mr. Dunn was found behind the wheel of his State Police Cruiser in 1932 following a crash. Dunn died several hours later at a hospital in Danbury, CT.
As New York State Trooper K-9 Dunn retires, K-9 Vinn, also named after Trooper Vincent A. Dunn, will be following in K-9 Dunn's paw prints. Thank you for your service K-9 Dunn.
