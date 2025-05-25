DON'T STEAL GEESE! A central New York man has been cited for stealing a goose and other charges. Why steal a goose? What was he planning on doing with it? What are the other charges? Here's what happened.

First of all it is illegal to possess protected wildlife, which geese are, let alone steal a young goose away from its family. Here are the 'goose on the loose' details as well as a video showing New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officers returning the young goose to its family.

According to a press release, on Sunday May 11th, Mother's Day of all days, an individual was observed getting out of a vehicle to catch a wild baby goose in Syracuse. Eyewitnesses reportedly captured the incident on video along with the license plate number.

New York State DEC officer Scalisi responded to the scene and was able to locate initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle in question. The Officer interviewed the driver who admitted to catching the baby goose and claimed they planned to add it to their backyard chicken flock.

Officer Scalisi interviewed the driver of the vehicle and learned that this individual planned to add the baby goose to his backyard chicken flock. The officer wasn't having any of that. Watch the video below of the baby's return to its family.

The driver was allegedly operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license and received tickets for the following:

Unlawful possession of protected wildlife

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the second degree

