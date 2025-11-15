New York man arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle off the lot of a car dealership.

If you are a jewel thief, you go to a jewelry store. If you are an art thief, I suppose you go to a gallery or museum. In this case we have an alleged car thief that attempted to steal a vehicle off the lot of a New York car dealership. That is just the beginning of this wild story.

Get our free mobile app

On Sunday, November 9th, according to a New York State Police press release, Troopers responded to a trespassing call at approximately 1pm. Officers in Hastings, NY were informed that a trespass was in progress at Burdick Ford, located at East Avenue in the village of Central Square.

Once Troopers were on site they found the dealership closed to the public but witnessed some activity. They spotted an individual seated in the driver’s seat of a new 2025 Ford Raptor on the sales lot.

518 News, Hastings, New York State Police Getty Images loading...

It appeared that the vehicle’s hood was open and a jump pack attached to the battery. Inside the vehicle, an individual had a laptop computer and an On-Board Diagnostics scan tool, which can be used to bypass vehicle security systems to start a vehicle.

As Troopers approached the suspect locked himself inside the vehicle and refused to exit. The vehicle was subsequently unlocked by Burdick Ford staff, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

518 News, Hastings, New York State Police Google loading...

Officers also learned that the suspect went allegedly went to a Burdick Ford employee’s residence unannounced, before going to the dealership, demanding the keys to the building and falsely claiming to be the employee’s new supervisor.

New York State Police arrested 37-year-old Nicholas B. Rodriguez of Central Square, NY and charged him with one count of Attempted Grand Larceny 2nd Degree, and one count of Stalking 3rd Degree.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Country Music's Most Horrific Crimes These 11 country stars were locked up for committing awful crimes. Some turned their life around while others (like No. 10) never seemed to have learned their lesson.

Related: Country Stars Charged With Felonies Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes