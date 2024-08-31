Are You Owed $750,000? Someone In Central New York Is

Someone here in New York State allegedly has $750,000 waiting to be claimed by them. Three quarters of a million dollars could belong to you! Time to get what's yours!

New York State has nearly $19 billion of your unclaimed dollars! For example, approximately $190 million remains unclaimed in the Capital Region and $75 million unclaimed in the Catskills. For one individual in Central New York there is a check worth $750K.

According to Syracuse.com, the New York State comptroller's office is holding $750,000 for a specific individual from Onondaga County. Reports indicate that the money belongs to a trust fund and this individual is owed this money from an unclaimed tax refund.

New York State has billions of dollars of YOUR money and the State is paying out $1.5 million to residents every day. For example, in 2023 approximately $445 million was returned to New Yorkers. So far in 2024 nearly $341 million has been returned. Here's how to get yours.

518 News, New York State Comptroller, Onondaga County New York, New York's unclaimed funds, Albany New York Getty Images loading...

According to the New York State Comptrollers Office, these funds are considered "lost money" from insurance settlements, unclosed bank accounts, estate proceeds, telephone and utility security deposits and abandoned property settlements to name just a few.

There's well over $339 million In the Finger Lakes Region alone that is still unclaimed and waiting for you. The amount could be $100 or thousands of dollars. You won't know until you look. In order to search for your lost money you will be asked for your first and last name or an organization's name. Begin your search HERE.

