Are You One Of The Thousands Of New Yorkers Cheated Out Of Tips By DoorDash?

For many Americans the "would you like to leave a tip" question has gotten out of hand. But let's say you agree to tip someone only to find out that the person isn't actually getting the extra cash. Instead, the company they work for is benefitting. For thousands of New Yorkers, it's time for payback.

If you are one of 85,000 that worked for DoorDash you could be eligible to receive a portion of the more than $16 million dollar settlement after it was determined that the food delivery service used tips to save the company money.

On Monday February 24, 2025, New York State Attorney General Letisha James announced a settlement of $16.75 million dollars with the food delivery company DoorDash after it was determined the company cheated workers out of their tips.

It was determined that, from May of 2017 through September of 2019, DoorDash mislead customers and employees by using tip money to cover guaranteed compensation.

Dashers, as the delivery people are called, did not receive their guaranteed compensation plus tips. There was NO extra money. For example:

If a dasher was guaranteed compensation of $15 an hour and you tipped them $2, DoorDash paid that dasher $13.

If a dasher was guaranteed compensation of $15 an hour and you tipped them $4, DoorDash paid that dasher $11.

If a dasher was guaranteed compensation of $15 an hour and you tipped them $6, DoorDash paid that dasher $9.

If you are one of approximately 63,000 New Yorkers that worked for DoorDash between May 2017 and September 2019 you could be eligible for compensation. A Settlement Administrator will be contacting those that are entitled to compensation.

