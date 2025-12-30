How will we be ringing in 2026? The answer is with extra layers on. At least that's going to be the case for much of the eastern portion of the United States and it will include us here in the Capital Region.

While Monday was above average warmth after a decently sized snow storm it quickly moved out. Now we are back to cold and it is only going to get colder as we move into 2026. As we get past the midweek point temperatures will continue to drop for the Capital Region seeing temps around Albany dive into the teens for our high over the first weekend of the New Year.

Icy Cold Blast

The cold air is also bringing along some wind. As of right now there is a wind advisory for most of our area through Tuesday evening.

From the National Weather Service:

Strong westerly winds continue today, especially across the eastern Catskills, Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital District, northern Taconics, and southern Vermont. Blowing and drifting snow will occur today due to these gusty winds, where treated roadways can be re-covered in snow.

Read More: 5 Items To Never Leave In Your Cold Car in New York

This is not the first time or the last time we're going to be freezing on New Year's Even in Upstate New York. Just remember to plan accordingly as we don't want any of you freezing yourselves just to have a good time.

The wind and cold could also bring light amounts of snow around the area, some heavier than others. 2025 will certainly go out with a reminder that winter has arrived in the Northeast.