Albany’s Iconic Venue to Undergo Exciting Revamp – Here’s What to Expect

The Capital Region of New York is home to so many iconic landmarks. The General Electric building in Schenectady can't be missed and has it's own zip code. Who doesn't love the RCA building in Albany with 'Nipper" watching over the town?

As iconic as those locations are there is one place that tops both for its unique shape and the memories people have from spending time at...The Egg. Following 12 years, construction this legendary performance venue was completed in 1978. Now it's time for some improvements.

The Egg Performing Arts Center and the New York State Office of General Services (OGS) announce an improvement project that will modernize and enhance The Egg. Here is some of what to expect.

According to a press release, The Egg will undergo renovations to include replacing seats and carpeting. There will be improvements to accessibility to offer more seating sections and restrooms in each theater. Lighting will be upgraded to a state-of-the-art, fully automated LED system.

518 News, The Egg, Albany New York

OGS is proud to help transform one of the Capital Region’s most iconic performing arts centers, The Egg, into a modern, safe, and more accessible facility at the Empire State Plaza. We are happy to work with The Egg on this endeavor and advance Governor Hochul’s commitment to investing in our state’s dynamic creative industries. - New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy

Several shows are on the schedule of events at The Egg for 2025 including Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience on April 19th and comedian Dan Sodor on May 15th. No shows will be scheduled during construction which begins July 2025 and are expected to be completed by early 2026.

