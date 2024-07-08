If you've been itching to get your fix of Halloween decorations, At Home in Crossgates Commons will help you feel spooky this summer.

With the Fourth of July having come and gone the next major holiday we are planning for is likely going to be Halloween. A lot of people like to get into the spirit of things early and now you can at least start planning your decorating game for 2024.

I ventured out in the Capital Region looking for various things that I might have wanted to out in my home and one of the places I stopped into was At Home located over in Crossgates Commons.

While I was looking for mirrors and accent chairs I instead found the mother load of Halloween decorations.

It would appear that skulls and skeletons are the trendy thing because that was a majority of what they had to offer for decorations.

BJ/TSM BJ/TSM loading...

BJ/TSM BJ/TSM loading...

Now I am neither for nor against early Halloween. In fact, there are many who have dubbed the summer "summerween."

I say if it makes you happy you can go for it as long as you're not hurting anyone else. I have 100% been one of those people who started listening to Christmas music before the publicly approved appropriate time. So go for it if it brings you joy and ignore all the haters trying to bring you down.

We know that most fall beers will start hitting the market in August and some people have even started to see pumpkin scented candles in stores.

Personally I think it's the heat that makes us crave that cool crisp fall weather. It is all a state of mind and if it helps you cope with the hot summer months to get a little spooky have at it.