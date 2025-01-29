Albany To Increase Police Presence Downtown Due To ‘Quality of Life” Issues

Many have been asking for more action from local police in Albany and it looks like they'll be getting their wish.

For some time now things in Albany have been a bit off the rails. It appears that the Albany Police Department has taken notice and has decided that due to high demand from the community they will be spending a lot more time downtown.

While Chief Eric Hawkins left the department in December before his exit he was proud to announce that over all crime was down. In his time in that position in Albany he was able to get gun violence and homicide down around the city. This was a great accomplishment. Albany still has a long way to go.

The Police made this announcement on their Facebook page:

As part of our community policing initiative, there will be an increased police presence in the downtown area to address quality of life issues and deter criminal activity. The Albany police department is committed to working collaboratively with community partners, residents, and stakeholders from the City's downtown businesses and property owners.

Downtown Albany has had many complaints from businesses as well as residents recently. Many saying that they witness crime daily in front of their stores on Lark Street. Many have even witnessed drug deals and drug use right in front of them.

Right now it looks like the Albany Police are working to get things back on track so that Downtown Albany can thrive once again.

The Governor also recently said she'd be providing millions to revitalize the City of Albany's Downtown area in 2025, which should come as exciting news for all who live here. First, we have to make sure that the people making things bad here in the City won't continue to do so.