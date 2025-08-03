Trolls are coming to New York State! This is nothing to fear but something to see.

We aren't talking about social media trolls picking fights online. We aren't talking about trolling as a fishing technique. The trolls that are coming to New York in 2026 are something straight out of a 17th century Swedish fable.

On Thursday the Wild Center, in Tupper Lake, announced that they had big news from the forest. Trolls are headed to the Adirondacks by June of 2026. What they mean is to say the TROLLS: Save the Humans outdoor exhibit will be on display next summer.

Thomas Dambo is a Danish artist who creates giant monumental wooden sculptures called trolls, which are made entirely out of recycled materials. Currently Dambo has trolls installed in 17 countries around the world. Here is one located in Ninigret Park in Charlestown, Rhode Island.

The TROLLS: Save the Humans outdoor exhibit will open at the Wild Center in June of 2026, just in time for the nature center's 20th anniversary.

Similar to other troll installations around the world, guests will explore the forest trails to encounter these gentle giants. Each troll has it's own story, a message and a whole lot of personality.

I took the ride to Rhode Island to seek out the trolls tucked away in the woods and I would have to say it was fun for the whole family. The kids in the park were excited to discover the trolls and we were very impressed by these works of art.

While you are waiting for the trolls to arrive in New York, take a look at the official Troll Map to explore more along the Trail of 1000 Trolls.

