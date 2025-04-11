6 Arrested Following Shocking Sting Operation Unmasks Dangerous Child Predators in New York

New York State Police go undercover in Rampo, NY to expose the online exploitation of children. This operation has led to the arrest of 6 individuals suspected of illegal activities related to child trafficking.

According to a New York State press release, investigators were able to identify individuals who were allegedly using the internet to communicate with children and arrange to meet these children in person.

These are the 6 individuals that have been arrested and charged with various offenses. This Rockland County investigation is ongoing.

Carl W. Ellis - 55-years-old - Maplewood, New Jersey

  • Attempted Rape 2nd
  • Attempted Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors 1st
  • Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 7th
Nayib J. Valdivia - 33-years-old - Ossining, NY

  • Attempted Disseminating Indent Material to Minors 1st
  • Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Diego Patricio D. Pachar Corte - 38-years-old - Cortlandt Manor, NY

  • Attempted Rape 2nd
  • Attempted Disseminating Indent Material to Minors 1st
  • Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Adrian Rosas - 33-years-old - Stony Point, NY

  • Attempted Rape 1st
  • Endangering The Welfare of a Child
Yessachar D. Klahr - 51-years-old - Monsey, NY

  • Attempted Rape 1st
  • Attempted Patronizing for Prostitution 3rd
  • Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Jose B. Tombriz-Ixquiactap - 28-years-old - Monticello, NY

  • Attempted Rape 1st
  • Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Each of these suspects have been ordered to appear in Montebello Village Court on Friday April 11, 2025, at 3pm.

