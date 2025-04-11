6 Arrested Following Shocking Sting Operation Unmasks Dangerous Child Predators in New York

New York State Police go undercover in Rampo, NY to expose the online exploitation of children. This operation has led to the arrest of 6 individuals suspected of illegal activities related to child trafficking.

According to a New York State press release, investigators were able to identify individuals who were allegedly using the internet to communicate with children and arrange to meet these children in person.

Get our free mobile app

These are the 6 individuals that have been arrested and charged with various offenses. This Rockland County investigation is ongoing.

518 News, New York State Police, Rockland County New York, Rampo New York, child trafficking in New York troopers.ny.gov loading...

Carl W. Ellis - 55-years-old - Maplewood, New Jersey

Attempted Rape 2nd

Attempted Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors 1st

Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 7th

518 News, New York State Police, Rockland County New York, Rampo New York, child trafficking in New York troopers.ny.gov loading...

Nayib J. Valdivia - 33-years-old - Ossining, NY

Attempted Disseminating Indent Material to Minors 1st

Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child

518 News, New York State Police, Rockland County New York, Rampo New York, child trafficking in New York troopers.ny.gov loading...

Diego Patricio D. Pachar Corte - 38-years-old - Cortlandt Manor, NY

Attempted Rape 2nd

Attempted Disseminating Indent Material to Minors 1st

Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child

518 News, New York State Police, Rockland County New York, Rampo New York, child trafficking in New York troopers.ny.gov loading...

Adrian Rosas - 33-years-old - Stony Point, NY

Attempted Rape 1st

Endangering The Welfare of a Child

518 News, New York State Police, Rockland County New York, Rampo New York, child trafficking in New York troopers.ny.gov loading...

Yessachar D. Klahr - 51-years-old - Monsey, NY

Attempted Rape 1st

Attempted Patronizing for Prostitution 3rd

Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child

518 News, New York State Police, Rockland County New York, Rampo New York, child trafficking in New York troopers.ny.gov loading...

Jose B. Tombriz-Ixquiactap - 28-years-old - Monticello, NY

Attempted Rape 1st

Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Each of these suspects have been ordered to appear in Montebello Village Court on Friday April 11, 2025, at 3pm.

Missing: Over 60 Children Disappear From Homes In New York State

ICE's Most Wanted Could Be Hiding In New York State U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is looking for all of these alleged criminals. Can you help track them down?