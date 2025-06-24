On Monday June 9th, according to the New York Post, a man was found dead inside of an abandoned, damaged and stripped ambulance in Brooklyn, NY. The 60-year-old man appears to have suffered neck trauma, which most likely lead to his death.

None of us know when we are going to go or where we will take our last breath. I am certain nobody thinks they will die in an abandoned ambulance or another unusual place. Here are 4 bizarre places people were found dead in New York.

Woman's Body Found In Suitcase In Long Island - On September 2, 2024, according to CBS News, the body of 33-year-old Seikeya Jones was discovered in a suitcase behind an apartment building in Huntington, NY. Police arrested Ronald Schroeder for concealment of a corpse.

Body of New York College Student Found In Sleeping Bag - On Friday July 5, 2024, according to WGRZ, the body of 33-year-old Yazmeen Williams, a former Buffalo State College student, was found in a sleeping bag in Manhattan. The human remains were discovered in a sleeping bag left out for trash collection.

College Student Found Dead In the Chimney of Cornell University Frat House - On Monday January 18, 1993, according to UPI, the body of Cornell University senior Terrence Quinn was found in the Psi Upsilon frat house chimney in Ithaca, NY. Speculation is that Quinn was attempting to enter the house via the chimney, got stuck and could not breathe.

Woman's Body Found In Shopping Cart in the Bronx - On August 18, 2017, according to NBC News, a woman's body was found in a cardboard box in a shopping cart in the University Heights section of the Bronx. The body was discovered by 2 men that were collecting cans.

