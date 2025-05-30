Once upon a time the majority of American made films and television shows were shot in and around Los Angeles, California. The Hollywood Reporter claims that restrictions and lack of tax breaks are a couple of reasons why Hollywood can now be found in your back yard.

So many movies and shows have been filmed in New York State. The mansion featured prominently in the Godfather is on Staten Island and 'The Place Beyond the Pines' was filmed in Schenectady for 2 examples. Here are 5 other movies and television series that have filmed scenes in the Capital Region and around Upstate New York.

Not only is Hollywood renting space in Upstate New york but every once and a while you could find yourself part of the fun. Keep an eye out for casting calls for extras, background actors and more. Here is a recent casting call for a Steven Spielberg film.

Severance is an Emmy Award winning series directed by Ben Stiller starring Adam Scott, Britt Lower and Patricia Arquette. Much of this series was filmed in the Hudson Valley.

The Gilded Age crew have spent much time in the Capital Region filming portions of each season around Albany, Schenectady and Troy.

Did you know that The Soprano's used Rose Hill Farm in Red Hook, NY as Uncle Pat's Farm in Season 5?

The Peacock series 'Poker Face', starring Natasha Lyonne, shot several scenes from Season 1 in Orange County and up into the Hudson Valley. See some of the locations HERE.