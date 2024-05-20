4-Wheel Racer Stolen From 12-Year-Old Prior to New York Race! Can You Help Find It?

Our children have all kinds of hobbies and activities that parents support, fund and nourish along the way. We want to see our sons and daughters excel and succeed as they chase their dreams. Some people don't care about any of that and are just out for themselves. Some go as far as literally stealing a child's dreams.

New York State Police are seeking your help in locating the individual or individuals responsible for stealing an ATV from a 12-year-old just days before the next race. Here are the details.

On Wednesday May 15th, according to a post on the New York State Police Facebook page, a 12-year-old's 4-wheeler was stolen just days before the next race. Following an investigation the timeline of the theft is between 10pm May 15th and 7:45am on May 16th in the town of Maine, NY.

The red and black pictured below 4-wheeler was taken from the family home on State Route 38B. The vehicle is described as a DDR 50cc racing 4-wheeler with the letters BBR and the image of a gorilla on the front hood.

The racing 4-wheeler also illustrates Chance Polcaro and 48 on the rear fender as well as on the hand guards. Anyone with info is asked to call New York State Police Endwell at 607-754-2701.

