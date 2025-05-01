Earlier this month we reported on Big Changes coming to all 12 Sam's Club locations in New York. Eventually each of these stores will be without checkout lanes and the long lines that come with them. Now their sister company is going through some changes.

Walmart will be remodeling a total of 650 locations around the country, including more than 20 New York stores. Which New York locations are scheduled for a fresh coat of paint? Let's take a look.

Currently there are 82 Walmart Supercenters in New York and 16 discount stores. Walmart employs nearly 40,000 New Yorkers. In January Walmart announced an updated look and feel to it's brand.

As our customers evolve, we will too. Our Walmart will always be their Walmart, and our brand will always be a testament to how we innovate and change alongside them. - William White, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart

Here are the New York locations that are expected to see a makeover in 2025:

Albion, NY - 13858 State Route 31

Amherst, NY - 3290 Sheridan Drive

Cicero, NY - 8064 Brewerton Road

East Greenbush - 279 Troy Road

East Syracuse - 6438 Basile Rowe

Fishkill, NY - 26 West Merritt Boulevard

Fulton, NY - 1818 State Route 3

Geneseo, NY - 4235 Veteran Drive

Greece. NY - 100 Elmridge Center Drive

Horseheads, NY - 1400 County Road 64

Levittown, NY - 3335 Hempstead Turnpike

Lockport, NY - 5735 South Transit Road

Macedon, NY - 425 State Route 31

Napanoch, NY - 7500 Route 209

Queensbury, NY - 24 Quaker Ridge Boulevard

Schenectady, NY - 1320 Altamont Avenue

Suffern, NY - 250 Route 59

Uniondale, NY - 1123 Jerusalem Avenue

Warsaw, NY - 2348 Route 19 N

Waterloo, NY - 1860 North Road

Webster, NY - 1990 Brandt Point Drive

Westbury, NY - 1220 Old Country Road

