These Are the 20+ New York Walmart Locations Expected To Be Remodeled In 2025
Earlier this month we reported on Big Changes coming to all 12 Sam's Club locations in New York. Eventually each of these stores will be without checkout lanes and the long lines that come with them. Now their sister company is going through some changes.
Walmart will be remodeling a total of 650 locations around the country, including more than 20 New York stores. Which New York locations are scheduled for a fresh coat of paint? Let's take a look.
Currently there are 82 Walmart Supercenters in New York and 16 discount stores. Walmart employs nearly 40,000 New Yorkers. In January Walmart announced an updated look and feel to it's brand.
As our customers evolve, we will too. Our Walmart will always be their Walmart, and our brand will always be a testament to how we innovate and change alongside them. - William White, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart
Here are the New York locations that are expected to see a makeover in 2025:
- Albion, NY - 13858 State Route 31
- Amherst, NY - 3290 Sheridan Drive
- Cicero, NY - 8064 Brewerton Road
- East Greenbush - 279 Troy Road
- East Syracuse - 6438 Basile Rowe
- Fishkill, NY - 26 West Merritt Boulevard
- Fulton, NY - 1818 State Route 3
- Geneseo, NY - 4235 Veteran Drive
- Greece. NY - 100 Elmridge Center Drive
- Horseheads, NY - 1400 County Road 64
- Levittown, NY - 3335 Hempstead Turnpike
- Lockport, NY - 5735 South Transit Road
- Macedon, NY - 425 State Route 31
- Napanoch, NY - 7500 Route 209
- Queensbury, NY - 24 Quaker Ridge Boulevard
- Schenectady, NY - 1320 Altamont Avenue
- Suffern, NY - 250 Route 59
- Uniondale, NY - 1123 Jerusalem Avenue
- Warsaw, NY - 2348 Route 19 N
- Waterloo, NY - 1860 North Road
- Webster, NY - 1990 Brandt Point Drive
- Westbury, NY - 1220 Old Country Road
23 Walmart Store In New York To Get New Look
20 Photos Showing What Walmart Looks Like Around The World
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
8 Most Stolen Items from Walmart Stores
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins