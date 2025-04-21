10 Must See Summer Events in Upstate New York in 2025
The warmest, sunniest, most fun filled days of the year will go by quickly! The time is now to make that list of 'must see' things to do this summer. I'll help you get started with this list of 10 Must See Summer Events in Upstate New York in 2025.
LAKE GEORGE, NY - Americade - May 27th - May 31st
- Bike rally at the gateway to the Adirondacks
- Bike shows, rodeos, live music, comedy, boat cruises and more!
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY - Belmont Stakes Festival - June 4th - June 8th
- The 'Test of Champions' returns to Saratoga Race Course
- Free concert by the Gin Blossoms
SYRACUSE, NY - New York Blues Festival - June 12th, June 13th and June 14th
- Warren Haynes Band, Ruthie Foster, Southern Avenue and more!
- FREE admission, Chevy Court at the New York State Fairgrounds
WATKINS GLEN, NY - Waterfront Festival & Carboard Boat Regatta - June 14th
- Seneca Lake
- Live music, children's activities, food and the Cardboard Boat Regatta
ALBANY, NY - New York State's 4th of July Celebration - July 4th
- Biggest and best 4th of July fireworks display in Upstate New York
- Empire Plaza, Albany
LAKE PLACID, NY - Brimfield Adirondacks - July 25th, July 26th, July 27th
- America's oldest outdoor antique flea market
- Dealers, auctions and appraisal events
BUFFALO, NY - Garden Walk Buffalo - July 26th - July 27th
- Largest free, self-guided garden tour in the United States
- More than 300 private and public gardens
COOPERSTOWN, NY - Baseball Hall of Fame - July 26th, July 27th
- 2025 Induction Ceremony - CC Sebathia, Ichiro Suzuki, Billy Wagner
- National Baseball Hall of Fame Museum
SYRACUSE, NY - The Great New York State Fair - August 20th - September 1st
- Live concerts by Steve Miller Band, Shaggy, O.A.R. and more
- Butter sculpture, midway, animals and ell things fried.
RHINEBECK, NY - Hudson Valley Food & Wine Festival - September 6, September 7
- Hundreds of wineries, cideries, distilleries, and breweries offer tastings
- Food trucks, music, fine arts and crafts, and more!
