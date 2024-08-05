Another Capital Region Chain Shuttered, as Wolf Road’s ‘Ninety Nine’ Will Close

Roughly one year after the Denny's location on Wolf Road in Colonie closed its doors permamently, a nearby chain restaurant faces the same fate.

ABC News 10 and other outlets confirmed the sad news that the Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, located at 107 Wolf Road in Colonie, will be shut down for good.

The final day of operation for the restaurant will be Sunday, August 11, 2024.

This closure comes roughly one year after the Ninety Nine location in Clifton Park was closed. At the time, no reason was immediately given as to why that location would be shut down.

This time around, however, a reason was given for the closure in Colonie. In this case, the lease was up for this location, and clearly, the choice was made to use the property in a different way.

Months ago, the building's owner, Jeff Weiss, acknowledged that the Ninety Nine's lease was expiring soon, and entertained the possibility of a new tenant moving in at the time of expiration.

Weiss, who is the CEO of Glennpeter Jewelers, owns nearby buildings on Wolf Road that are occupied by Toro Cantina, Kuma Ani, MOU, CoreLife Eatery, and Jersey Mike's.

There are still three Ninety Nine locations that remain open in the Capital Region: Rotterdam, Wilton, and Queensbury. As of July 31, 2024, there is no information publicly available that would suggest any of those locations will be closing in the near future.

The Colonie location currently has a 3.5/5 rating on Yelp, and a 4.2/5 rating on Google Reviews.

