Upstate New York’s ‘Cleanest Lake in America’ Got Even Cleaner, Here’s How

Earlier this year, Lake George was named the cleanest lake in America by the online resource A-Z Animals. The source stated that the Queen of American Lakes is widely considered one of the country’s most beautiful and cleanest lakes, a statement that surprised some local area residents, given the lake's recent history.



Though Lake George is undoubtedly beautiful, it's had its issues with cleanliness in the past. With that in mind, an effort was made this past weekend to clean-up part of the lake, bringing the "cleanest lake in America" moniker closer to becoming a reality.

Yards of Trash Collected from Lake George As Part of Clean-Up Efforts

A story from ABC News 10 in Albany shared the story of the Lake George Association's first annual Clean Up Lake George event, which took place from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Volunteers were spread out along the shores of Lake George, collecting trash by the pound and filling a 30 yard-long dumpster that was placed nearby.

As noted by News 10, the list of volunteers at this event also included representatives from schools, sports teams and local businesses. In addition, the Warren County Sheriff's Office provided divers and Marine Unit members to help pull trash closer to the shore.

Together as a unit, the volunteers did a great deal of "good" for one of America's most well-known lakes, and before long, it may just live up to the standard of being the cleanest lake our country has to offer.

