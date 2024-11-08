Book a Stay on Airbnb at This Historic Upstate New York Train Station

I've discovered a trend in Upstate New York. The smaller the town, the bigger the surprises.

It's a bit of a generalization, but hear me out: if you visit a small town in Upstate New York, odds are, you're going to discover something unique or historic that you hadn't known about before.

Case in point: I stumbled across this post on X from user John Pompliano:

Instantly, I had to know more.

A quick Internet search brought me to Stanford, NY, a town that houses the hamlets of Stanfordville and Bangall. The town has a population of about 3,825, and sits 30 minutes Northeast of Poughkeepsie.

It's a quaint, rural town, and within its limits, sits a piece of history.

That piece is a 1870s-era train station, which sits on 2.8 acres of creek-front property. It's remarkable enough that the building is still standing after 150 years in existence. It gets even better from there, though, as this building is currently available for rent on Airbnb.

Renters can have up to four guests at a time, and will pay a reasonable $233 for a night's stay in Stanfordville. It has two beds, two bathrooms, and well over a century of history within its walls.

Scroll below to check out this incredible building, and if you're interested, book yourself a night and check it out!

Historic Train Station in Upstate NY Can Be Rented on Airbnb A historic building in Upstate New York, which used to be a train station, is available to rent on Airbnb. Would you spend a night here? Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl