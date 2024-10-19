Central New York Airport Named a Top ‘Small Airport’ in America

When you're about to board a plane for vacation, or for a business trip, you want every element of your travel to run smoothly.

Of course, you hope for a safe flight, free of turbulence or disturbances from the passengers around you. Before you board the plane, however, you'd also prefer to have a stress-free experience at the airport from which you're departing.

One airport in Central New York has been recognized at a national level for doing just that for its travelers.

That airport is the Rochester, NY-based Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, which was named a top small airport in America in USA Today's 10Best Readers Poll.

ROC was ranked seventh in the 2024 edition of the poll, which was published at the beginning of October.

USA Today writes the following about what makes Rochester International Airport so special:

"The visually intriguing complex features a glowing, iridescent solar canopy made of translucent fabric, glass, and solar panels, not to mention the stunning Frederick Douglass Legacy Mural. Plus, on a practical note, there's now an improved security checkpoint that can accommodate more passengers." - USA Today

ROC was one of two New York-based airports to make the list; the other was Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) in Ronkonkoma, which placed 3rd in this year's poll.

Of the 10 airports included in the poll in 2024, five are located in the Northeast.

The best small airport in America in 2024 is Myrtle Beach International Airport, per USA Today. Last year's top small airport was Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, MI.

Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport placed 10th in last year's poll.

