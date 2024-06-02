Beautiful Upstate New York Gem Named One of America’s Best ‘Small Cities’

As those of us who live around here know, the Empire State has far more to offer than just New York City. From Albany and Saratoga Springs in the east, to Buffalo and Syracuse out west, there are a number of great cities around the state, all of which have different cultures and communities that make them unique and special.

One such Upstate New York City, one which combines centuries of history with tons of modern entertainment options, has been recognized as one of the best small cities in the entire country.

We're here to tell you why it's true.

Study Lists Upstate New York Hotspot Among Best "Small Cities" in America

The experts at WalletHub recently released their findings from a study they did which researched the best small cities in America. In order to qualify, a city must have between 25,000 and 100,000 residents, a range which qualified over 1,300 U.S. cities for consideration.

Each city was examined through the lens of 45 key indicators of livability, and was assigned a numeric score based on the research that was done. With a total score of 69.11, Saratoga Springs, NY was ranked as America's ninth-best small city in 2023.

Here is how Saratoga Springs ranked in five major categories that were examined as part of WalletHub's research:

Affordability: 756th

Economic Health: 119th

Education and Health: 78th

Quality of Life: 48th

Safety: 137th

Meanwhile, here are the other small cities that joined 'Toga in the top-ten for this study:

Carmel, IN (71.16) Lexington, MA (70.61) Brentwood, TN (69.58) Westfield, IN (69.39) Fishers, IN (69.35) Fair Lawn, NJ (69.34) Milton, MA (69.29) Melrose, MA (69.21) Saratoga Springs, NY (69.11) Brookfield, WI (69.04)

Home of Saratoga Race Course and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs has been a prominent New York tourist attraction, and vacation hotspot, for multiple centuries.

It is truly a crown jewel of Upstate New York.

