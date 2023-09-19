Read Hilarious Fan Reactions After New York Giants Rally for Historic Win

It wasn't easy, and it wasn't pretty, but the New York Giants got the job done on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Giants fell behind 20-0 in the first half of the game, and as the teams ran off the field at the half, things looked extremely bleak for Big Blue. New York was able to respond in a big way in the second half, however, and were able to complete the historic comeback late in the fourth quarter.

It was a wild game to say the least, and fans of the Giants posted some hilarious messages on Twitter reacting to the game after the final whistle blew.

Get our free mobile app

New York Giants Post Hilarious Messages on Twitter After Emotional Victory

Following the Giants' come-from-behind victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, we scrolled through Twitter to find some of the most hilarious tweets from the emotionally-exhausted Giants' fanbase.

If you missed the game, here are a few video clips from the victory. First, Daniel Jones delivered a strike to Isaiah Hodgins to tie the score at 28.

Following a stop on defense, Giants' kicker Graham Gano was put in prime position to kick the eventual game-winning field goal in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

Here were a few of our favorite tweets from weary Giants' fans after the team secured their first victory of 2023:

The Giants have a short week ahead of them, as they battle the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. Fans of Big Blue are probably hoping for a slightly less tumultuous game on Thursday than they experienced this weekend.