New York Residents Can Expect This Minimum Wage Increase in 2025

The minimum wage in New York is set to increase again in 2025, continuing a trend of substantial minimum wage jumps in our state over the last decade.

Per a report from New York Upstate, the Department of Labor has confirmed that the minimum wage in New York will increase by 50 cents next year. The change will go into effect on January 1, 2025.

The increase will impact the entire state, as though the minimum wage is different in certain regions of New York, all residents who make minimum wage will benefit from this hike in some way.

Here are the new totals that will go into effect in 2025:

New York City, Westchester County, Long Island: $16.00 -> $16.50/hour

Rest of New York, including Capital Region and Upstate: $15.00 -> $15.50/hour

The minimum wage increase will have this much of an impact on the take-home pay of New York residents, according to the source:

New York City, Westchester County, Long Island: Increase of 3.1%; $20 more per week

Rest of New York, including Capital Region and Upstate: Increase of 3.3%; $20 more per week

New Yorkers have experienced a seismic increase in the state's minimum wage over the past decade. Check out the exponential growth that the state has seen since 2009, per a report from the New York City Comptroller's Office:

Year Large employers Small employers Fast food establishments 2009-2013 $7.25 $7.25 $7.25 2014 $8.00 $8.00 $8.00 2015 $8.75 $8.75 $8.75 2016 $9.00 $9.00 $10.50 2017 $11.00 $10.50 $12.00 2018 $13.00 $12.00 $13.50 2019 $15.00 $13.50 $15.00 2020-2023 $15.00 $15.00 $15.00

New York residents can expect another 50-cent increase on January 1, 2026. From that point on, any minimum wage increases will be decided upon on a year-to-year basis.

