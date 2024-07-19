New York State Recalled These Cannabis Products for ‘Precautionary’ Reasons

A cannabis company that sells products in New York has been doing so without the proper licensing, and is now facing significant scrutiny from the state.

A report from ABC News 10 confirmed that cannabinoid hemp products produced by Eat Sky High LLC have been recalled the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.

International Cannabis And Hemp Expo Held In San Francisco Getty Images loading...

The products produced by Eat Sky High were not properly regulated by the Office of Cannabis Management, yet were still being sold at dispensaries across the Empire State. Though the recall is said to be precautionary, it is effective immediately, and must be adhered to by all dispensaries in the state without exception.

Violations being faced by Eat Sky High LLC include, but are not limited to: processing by an unlicensed facility, amount of THC-A present in the product and unverified testing of product to OCM standards.

Eat Sky High produces numerous products in the edible cannabis category. Products recalled by the state include carmel drizzle (500mg THC-A), honey mustard (500mg THC-A), ketchup (500mg THC-A) and various flavors of ice cream.

Check out News 10's report for a full list of products that were recalled.

Los Angeles To Not Enforce Ban On Marijuana Dispensaries Getty Images loading...

All customers are eligible for refunds on the products, even if the packaging has already been opened. Customers who purchased Eat Sky High products are encouraged to contact the dispensary where they were obtained for more information.

As of July 16th, no one has reported any negative effects from consuming the products.

