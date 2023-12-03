Not from New York&#8217;s Capital Region? You&#8217;ll Never Understand These Ten Facts

Not from New York’s Capital Region? You’ll Never Understand These Ten Facts

Getty Images

Ten Capital Region Things That Newcomers Just Won't Understand

Northway? The Egg? WHAT?! Here are ten things about the Capital Region that I simply could not understand when I first arrived at 104.5 The Team.

Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

Get our free mobile app

Ten More Inventions You Didn't Know Were Created in Upstate New York

From household items, to tools for workers, to a mainstay in baseball, here are ten more thing you didn't know were invented in Upstate New York.

Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

Filed Under: 518 News
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM