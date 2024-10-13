Construction Underway on $500 Million Amazon Warehouse in Upstate NY

Another massive factory construction project is underway in Upstate New York, as companies across the world continue to target our area as a prime location to grow their businesses.

Multinational technology company Amazon is the latest company to expand their operation in Upstate, as ground has been broken on a massive Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center in the Town of Niagara.

WGRZ-TV did the following story on the progress being made in its construction:

The five-story, 3.1-million-square-foot facility will cost an estimated $550 million to complete. Spectrum News shares that the top three floors to be filled with products that people buy on the Amazon app, while the bottom two floors will be solely dedicated to packaging and shipping.

Amazon officials state that this facility will be the second largest in the state and the largest one in Western New York, per WGRZ. The Town of Niagara and surrounding communities will benefit as well, as roughly 1,000 jobs are expected to be created upon its completion.

The Niagara-based facility will join a list of New York fulfillment centers that exist in the following towns and cities (per Wikipedia):

Bronx (Soundview)

Bronx (Hunts Point)

Clay (SYR1)

East Fishkill (SWF1)

Lancaster (BUF5)

Gates

Manhattan (JFK2, JFK7)

Montgomery (SWF1)

New Windsor (SWF3)

Schodack (ALB1)

Staten Island (JFK8)

The Niagara facility will be located at 8995 Lockport Road. Here is a satellite view at that location:

Planning for this project began in 2022, and WGRZ states that the facility is expected to open sometime in 2026.

