Careful! New York is One of Eight States to Have This Meat Product Recalled

As turkeys fly off the shelves in stores across New York, another type of meat is also leaving shelves, but for a much different reason. We have the latest updates on this recall, one which has Empire State consumers quoting old Wendy's commercials.

So, where's the beef?

Massive Recall of Ground Beef Impacts New York and Seven Other States

A story from Newsweek and other outlets shared news of a massive recall on ground beef, one that is impacting eight states across the country, including New York.

The recall was requested by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), who stated that 5,620 pounds of beef may have been "contaminated with a foreign object," and would therefore not be suitable for consumption.

Here are the specifics for the products being recalled, per Newsweek:

20-lb. carton boxes containing four packages of "SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 81/19" with "ITEM # 000248" printed on the label. The product bears the establishment number "EST. 19300" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

20-lb. carton boxes containing four packages of "SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 75/25" with "ITEM # 000293" printed on the label. The product bears the establishment number "EST. 19300" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products listed above were shipped to various locations in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.

The FSIS used the term institutions when describing where the meat may have been shipped to and/or currently located; this could reportedly include grocery stores, restaurants, and homes of those who already purchased the beef at stores.

Customers have been advised to return the product or destroy it in some fashion.

