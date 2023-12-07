New York-Based Manufacturer Recalls Over 700 Pounds of Contaminated Meat

A New York-based meat processing company is making headlines for the wrong reasons this week, after representatives were forced to recall hundreds of pounds of contaminated meats from shelves across the state.

We have the latest updates from this situation, so you and your family can avoid consuming these products.

NY-Based Pelleh Poultry Corp. Forced to Recall Pounds of Contaminated Meat

A report from Food Safety News shared that Pelleh Poultry Corp., a family-owned meat processing company based in Swan Lake, NY, recalled approximately 708 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) beef and poultry products over the weekend that are likely contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The extensive list of products being recalled at this time can be found here, per the USDA.

The products were shipped to retail stores in three local states: New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. They were packaged on dates ranging from October 25, 2023 through November 20, 2023, meaning that customers in the state have been purchasing these products for the better part of the last month.

As stated by the USDA, coming into contact with the bacteria mentioned above can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Symptoms of infection can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and other symptoms that don't bear repeating in this article.

So, when you return to your home today, check your refrigerator and freezer for the Pelleh label, and unfortunately, if you have these products, they'll need to find their way into the trash can immediately.

