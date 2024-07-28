These Ten Years Produced the Most Tornadoes in New York History [LIST]

Tornadoes are an uncommon occurrence in New York, but unfortunately, they are not completely unheard of. Occasionally, when the circumstances are just right, a tornado will touch down in our state.

When that happens, the results are usually disastrous for local communities.

Tornadoes have touched down at a historic pace in New York during the month of July. As we wrote about earlier this week, 20 twisters have been confirmed this month in the state, by far the most recorded in a month of July since that information began being tracked.

For context, the previous July record was 13, seven less than the state has experienced in 2024, and the month hasn't even ended yet.

Fortunately, the rest of 2024 has been far less active in the tornado department. Of the 22 twisters that have been confirmed in New York this year, only two occurred before July. That is still an abnormally high number of tornadoes for a state located in the northeast corner of the United States.

Let's explore that topic a bit: just how abnormal has this year been compared to others?

To answer that question, we did a bit of research, and found a chart on NYDatabases.com that contains tornado totals in the state since 1950. In total, 514 tornadoes have been confirmed in New York since this data began being tracked, not including the data from 2024.

Those storms have caused an estimated $483,348,340 in property damage, and another $933,000 in crop damage, according to the source.

With that data in-mind, we created a list of the ten most tornado-heavy years in New York's history, and included that list below.

Where does 2024 rank all-time?

